Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the Combined Online Admission System will be launched by next year for admission to all public sector universities. He said this at a meeting with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice-chancellor Zia Ullah Qayyum and Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Kamal at Governor’s House on Thursday. The governor, who is chancellor of public sector universities, said the new system of online admissions was meant to ensure merit and transparency in admissions. He told the vice-chancellors that the government had prepared a 10-year roadmap under which a university of international standard will be established in every district of Punjab and also at divisional level. In the first year of this project, he added, work was in progress on eight universities. “First time in the history of Punjab, all appointments to universities from vice chancellor to the lowest level are being made on 100 per cent merit. It is responsibility of the vice chancellors to ensure merit and transparency in the universities. No leniency in this regard will be tolerated,” he maintained. Separately, talking to Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, the governor said that Pakistan was getting on its feet economically after ernment for economic revival.