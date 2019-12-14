Share:

ISLAMABAD-Around 14 percent of children in Pakistan die due to pneumonia which continues to be one of the leading killers of children under five globally, with one child dying of the disease every 30 seconds, study said on Friday.

Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Research Foundation (MNCHRN) are helping to address these issues as part of the NIHR Global Health Research Unit on Respiratory Health.

A statement released said by Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Research Foundation said that at the community level, researchers are exploring the perceptions of caregivers on pneumonia and the related requirement for care-seeking.

This will be followed by an investigation on the use of mobile health technology to aid the community in prevention of pneumonia through lady health workers.

It also said that another project is identifying the current pneumonia management practices being followed by healthcare professionals at lady health workers, basic health unit, rural health centre and practitioner level (both public and private).

A third project is aimed at policy level, evaluating the pneumonia related policy environment.

Data will be presented to the relevant government departments to re-visit the process of policy making regarding pneumonia control strategies in the country.

Another major aspect of RESPIRE Pakistan is stakeholder engagement, both at community and policy level, where Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Research Foundation have established engagements through lady health workers, health ministry officials and development partners.

Results of the already accomplished phases of the projects show an alarming situation where, despite extensive training of healthcare professionals, pneumonia management practices are far from the standard World Health Organisation management guidelines.

Similarly, the perceptions of caregivers regarding pneumonia in children under five years old and related care-seeking is also poor, showing the need for awareness generation.

Finally, despite the development of multiple policies, the focus on under five pneumonia is very limited and the content focuses more on burden and treatment rather than prevention.

It is expected that this research, which is being conducted holistically, will provide a situation analysis on where pneumonia stands in Pakistan and, ultimately, outline options for away forward to reduce the impact and number of deaths from pneumonia.