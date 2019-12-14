Share:

LAHORE-Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Friday said Pakistan is playing a key role in the economic development of the South Asian region and to attain the dream of possible regional integration.

In his congratulatory message to SAARC CCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik for nominating his name for the slot of SAARC CCI President for term of two years, he said this is the honour for Pakistan to have Iftikhar Malik’s name as President of the most prestigious regional trade body and this also is an acknowledgement of his untiring 29 year efforts for promoting of regional trade and bringing the business leadership of all the South Asian countries closer to Pakistan.

He further said that Pakistan believed in regional development through the platform of SAARC as it was the way forward for peace in the region. Pakistan, he added, would continue to play its part to fulfill hopes of the people of the region.

The region had abundant human and natural resources, with one-fifth of the humanity and untapped opportunities for the development of the region, he added.

Abdul Razak Dawood said the social charter of the organization was the real way forward and his country would support all initiatives by SAARC in this regard.

He also urged greater role of the organization in the health and education sectors.

SAARC CCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik extended his gratitude towards Abdul Razak Dawood and assured him that he would utilize all his energies for promoting of regional trade and Pakistan’s role in building a prosperous South Asia is imperative.

He further said there is dire need of reducing costs of commodities so that trade among the SAARC countries should be promoted to its maximum size.

He said Pakistan had all resources to become an economic giant but only need is to set directions with zeal, courage and sincerity. He said Pakistan’s huge mineral resources could help get rid of the economic ills.

Reiterating his earlier stance, Iftikhar Malik said he is much optimistic that Prime Minister Imran is doing his best leadership flair and available resources for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asian region.