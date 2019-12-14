Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that in the wake of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology incident, administrative weaknesses are being identified along with other aspects to take action against those involved. Chairing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on progress on inquiry into the PIC incident, the minister said that identification through videos is in progress and the accused would be arrested and brought to the court of law irrespective of their political affiliation. Raja Basharat said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and the cabinet committee were monitoring the situation on a daily basis. “We have convinced the leadership of both sides to identify the miscreants in their ranks and help the government in taking action against them,” he said, adding that it was gratifying to hear that the top leadership on both sides had openly condemned the incident.