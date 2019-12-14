Share:

Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) became fully operational on Saturday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid confirmed, three days after the attack by lawyers on the hospital.

"PIC fully functional again with medical staff back to work.The lives of those dependent on these facilities is so crucial, we couldn't spare even a moment's delay," Rashid tweeted.

The minister also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for their cooperation.

Moreover, Medical Superintendents PIC Doctor Ameer told that the machines that were vandalized by the lawyers have also been replaced, adding, that the doctors who had been on a strike after Wednesday’s attack have also returned to work.

On Wednesday, a large group of lawyers ransacked the cardiology institute in Lahore. The protest quickly turned violent as patients and doctors fled, after lawyers used stones and bricks to smash windows and destroy hospital equipment in the emergency ward. According to the police complaint, the men in black coats also snatched a patient’s oxygen mask and ripped out another’s IV drip.

The hospital suffered a loss of Rs70 million, due to an attack by a group of lawyers, revealed PIC officials.

Dr Saqib Shafiq, the chief executive of PIC, told Geo.tv over the phone, that the loss of Rs70 million included damage to the main building, medical equipment and the doctors’ vehicles parked outside.

Two people, as a result, said Dr Shafiq, died in the emergency ward of the PIC, while three patients were rushed to other hospitals where they were later pronounced dead.