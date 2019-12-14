Share:

SIALKOT - Local lawyers boycotted the courts as a protest against the arrest of their Lahore-based colleagues after the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore tragedy. Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) President Muhammad Raza said that the Sialkot DBA also unanimously passed a condemnation resolution, demanding early withdrawal of the cases registered against the local lawyers and release of all the arrested male and female lawyers from police custody, in this regard. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir listened to public complaints related to the local housing societies, cooperative societies and Qabza Mafia during an open court held at Anwar Club Auditorium Sialkot. DC also formed a committee, headed by ADC(Revenue) Muhammad Arshad, to resolve the problems and complaints raised by the dwellers of these housing socities, amicably. DC issued orders of early compliance and relief on various applications. Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz and other senior officials of Sialkot district administration also attended this Open Kutchery as well. They pledged to leave no stone unturned to serve the public.