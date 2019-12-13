Share:

ISLAMABAD-Researchers have found that people eating a diet high in red and processed meat, fried food, refined grains and high-fat dairy products may be three times more likely to develop an eye condition that damages the retina and affects a person’s central vision.

The condition is called late stage age-related macular degeneration (AMD), an irreversible condition that affects a person’s central vision, taking away their ability to drive, among other common daily activities.

Dighe and her colleagues used data on 66 different foods that participants self-reported consuming between 1987 and 1995 and identified two diet patterns in this cohort - Western and what researchers commonly refer to as “prudent” (healthy) - that best explained the greatest variation between diets.