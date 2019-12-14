Share:

SARGODHA/Sialkot /Okara - A man surprisingly threw eggs on the bogie carrying Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at Sargodha Railways Station on Friday.

Security staff nabbed the person; however he was released on the order of the railways minister. Sheikh Rashid reached the station during his visit to inspect the facilities being provided at the station. Suddenly, a man started throwing eggs on his bogie and also shouted slogans “Sheikh Rashid murdaabad, Bhutto zindabad”. Security officials took immediate action and held the person. However, he was released after a while.

Besides, the high ups ordered to probe the matter.

Talking to media in his special train, he said that it has to be good that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been released. He said Lahore incident is a spot on the profession of Quaid-e-Azam. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would control the dearness within two or three months and country situation would be better overall.

He said Punjab CM Usman Buzdar is better going and Imran Khan was satisfied with his performance. He announced to extend the station of Millan Express which goes from Malikwal to Karachi now would be left for Karachi from Lalamosa railway station. He also announced Rs15m for the upgradation of Sargodha Railway Station.

During the visit of Railway Minister totally undisciplined arrangements had been seen and irrelevant people were present on railway station, on seeing such situation Sheikh Rashid called media persons in his bogie and held the press conference.

The Okara District Bar and all Tehsil Bars Associations Depalpur and Renala Khurd observed strike and took out protest rallies against what they called the arrest of lawyers.