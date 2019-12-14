Share:

Rawalpindi-Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Friday said that deficit of Pakistan Railways would be overcome during the next three years.

Talking to media here at Rawalpindi Railway Station, he said that Pakistan’s economy was heading towards right direction and expressed hope that inflation rate would come down during the next three months as the multilateral donors have placed more confidence on PTI government.

The Minister said that presently Pakistan Railways was running 136 passengers and freight trains. While to solve the problems of employees from grade 1 to 16 of Pakistan Railways he will talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the provision of more facilities to them.

Rasheed said that all country was in the state of sorrow over the clash of doctors and lawyers in Lahore.

He said that Muslims of India were looking towards the Muslims Ummah and Pakistan will fight the case of Indian Muslims at all forums.