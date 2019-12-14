Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition’s Rehbar Committee on Friday termed the incumbent government incompetent as it has failed to resolve the matter of ECP through talks with the opposition.

While addressing the media at his residence here, JUI-F senior leader Akram Durrani claimed that the government had no ability to avert the crisis in the ECP through talks with opposition forces.

He stated that they were hoping that the issue of ECP members and Chief Election Commissioner to be resolved within the parliament as it was the domain of the parliament to resolve such issues through consensus.

He said that the opposition wanted to bring the people having professional and positive background to the ECP. He maintained that it was the reason that opposition had proposed the names with good background for the vacant seats in ECP.

He claimed that the government deliberately did not want to address this important issue.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal told the media that the government knew about the retirement of the CEC and its members but it did not even try to have talks with the opposition leader in this regard.

On the issue of ECP members appointment, he said that the government itself made these appointments without having consensus with the opposition leader.

He claimed that the same had happened in the matter of extension of Chief of Army Staff.

Awami National Party (ANP) leader Zahid Khan said that the nominees of the government side for the CEC was controversial; adding that the government should mull over the names proposed by the opposition for the ECP members and CEC.