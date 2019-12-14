Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz has stressed the need for removal of hurdles in trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. SCCI chief stressed upon Islamabad and Kabul to provide facilities to business community to further strengthen the mutual economic relations between the two countries.

Engr Maqsood said this while talking to Afghanistan Commercial Attaché in Peshawar, Fawad Arash and Deputy Commercial Attaché, Hamid Fazalkhil at the chamber house here on Friday. SCCI Senior Vice President, Shahid Hussain, Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan and others were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI chief termed the increase in regulatory duties and tariff, delay in issuance of visas and lack of facilities at border as major obstacles in way of bolstering the mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

SCCI president said the mutual trade volume between Pak-Afghan has substantially declined due to high regulatory duties and tariff, introduced by the both governments which should be reviewed to give further boost to bilateral economic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Fawad Arash said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are enjoying cordial relations due to their common religious, langague, culture and tradition.

However, he emphasized that the bilateral trade will be enhanced between the two neighbouring countries by exchange of business delegation, holding joint exhibitions and bringing easiness in their policies.

Afghan diplomat furthermore called for joint efforts to end mistrust and resolution of all outstanding issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan.