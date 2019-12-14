Share:

HAFIZABAD/CHINIOT/SARGODHA - Seven persons died and dozen other sustained injuries in various road accidents occurred in different areas on Friday.

In Hafizabad, four persons died and five others including a woman sustained critical injuries in four road accidents occurred in different areas of the district.

According to rescue source, Saqlain Abbas, son of Mazhar Hussain along with Ali Zain and Saba Rani was on the way to their village on a bike when a speeding car (LEA-3900), coming from opposite direction, hit his bike and another bike near Channi Karimdad. As a result, Saqlain Abbas died on the spot while three others sustained serious injures and were shifted to Trauma Centre.

In another accident, 45-year-old Muhammad Shakeel, son of Muhammad Ashraf of Lala Musa was crushed to death by a speeding truck when he was crossing road near Thatha Gahra. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

A bike rider Ali Raza, son of Muhammad Shahbaz along with his friend Muhammad Arshad of Pindi Bhattian was on the way to Sheikhupura when a speeding vehicle hit his bike near Thatha Khairo Matmal. As a result Ali Raza died and the pillion rider sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, an elderly villager Sanaullah, son of Muhammad Ameer of Hujjan was on the way to his village in a tractor-trolley when the tractor overturned and fell into a roadside ditch. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

In Chiniot, three persons died and 10 others sustained injuries in as many road accidents here on Friday.

According to rescue resources, a cyclist died when a speeding motorcycle hit the bicycle on Kalowal Road near Acharwal Stop. He died on the spot.

A motorcyclist died and seven passengers of a rickshaw got injured in collision between a rickshaw and motorcycle near Adda Raipur here.

Motorcyclist identified as Noor Muhammad Jhala died on the spot while Ali Hassan, Qaiser, Nazia, Muzammal, Sajjad, Bashiran Bibi and Abdul Razzaq sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist identified as: identified as Muhammad Ameen, a resident of Faisalabad, died and three others got severe injuries when a speeding car hit a bike.

In Sargodha, four labourers sustained critical burns in a boiler blast at a furnace factory here on Faisalabad Road. Rescue sources informed that furnace oil was being made from old and used vehicles tyres at a factory near village 103-SB on Faisalabad-Sargodha Road.

Suddenly its boiler exploded with a bang, resultantly four workers received severe injuries. Rescuers moved the injured persons to DHQ Teaching Hospital.