LAHORE - The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has completed 25 years of serving the humanity. “We consider all our supporters a part of this accomplishment and they deserve to be congratulated on this achievement,” said Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMCH&RC, while addressing a press conference on the hospital premises. “Over the past 25 years, our hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar have recorded over two million outpatient visits, and we have provided over 1.6 million therapeutic sessions of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery,” he said. Describing preferences and priorities of the hospital, Dr Faisal said, “Since its inception, the hospital has never compromised on the quality of care to patients. We continued to invest in the latest equipment and technology to stay at the forefront of cancer diagnosis and treatment in the region. Despite the fact that we are a charitable institution, it is noteworthy that we have continued to provide world-class treatment to all our patients, 75% of whom received financially-supported treatment.”