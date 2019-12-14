Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has on Saturday ruled out the possibility of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s exit from Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid inaugurated Jallo Shuttle Service – from Lahore Junction to Wagah. The shuttle train comprises two economy class coaches and a power van, and will cover the distance of 30 kilometers in one hour. Lahore-Gujranwala and Raiwind-Gujranwala shuttles services are also in the pipeline.

The federal minister talked to media following the inauguration and stated that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s politics will end if he supports those who are being tried by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Unconstitutional rumors are being spread regarding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). There is something wrong when every political party wants the appointment of own chief election commissioner (CEC).

“Country’s reputation has been damaged due to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical report has been submitted in the court.

“India PM Narendra Modi is playing with fire and blood, therefore, tension between both countries will increase in future.”