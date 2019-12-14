Share:

Lahore - South Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung-Kyu called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence here on Friday. On this occasion, Ch Shafay Hussain was also present. The South Korean envoy expressed satisfaction over recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain and good wishes whereas Ch Shujaat Hussain conveyed his gratitude to him. They exchanged views on Pakistan and South Korean bilateral relations and other different matters of mutual interest.