ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 Index closed at 40,916 points as compared to 40,514 points on previous day with positive change of 402 points (0.98%).

A total of 140,344,890 shares were traded compared to the trade 154,104,000 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.7 billion compared to Rs 6.66 billion during last trading day.

Total 368 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 215 recorded gain and 133 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 28,256,000 shares and price per share of Rs15.36, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 14,831,000 and price per share of Rs11.94, and FFL with a volume of 13,577,000 and price per share of Rs15.86.