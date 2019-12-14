Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday said that strict and effective security steps, besides best civic facilities would be ensured on the occasion of Christmas in the mega city.

Addressing a meeting in this regard chaired by him at his office, the Commissioner said that foolproof security would be provided to the all Churches of the city, said a press release.

Iftikhar Shallwani directed the authorities concerned to remain in touch and coordinate with the Christian community.

The meeting was attended by members of the Catholic Archdiocese Karachi delegation, Member Sindh Assembly Naveed Anthony, officers of police, civic bodies and others.

The meeting decided that K-Electric would avoid load-shedding on the eve of Christmas. The relevant authorities were directed to ensure cleanliness in surroundings of Churches. All Deputy Commissioners would hold meetings with Christian Community representatives and officers concerned.