Share:

TANK - Two Frontier Constabulary personnel were martyred and four policemen injured on Friday in Tank in two separate terrorist incidents.

Unknown assailants fired upon Sepoy Mohsin and Sepoy Yasin near Koat Azam Checkpost in Manji Bazaar when they were returning to their checkpost after offering Friday prayers.

The FC men succumbed to wounds and died on the spot, officials said. Their bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The assailants fled the scene after the crime.

Earlier, four policemen were injured in Tank when a terrorist lobbed a hand-grenade at their van. The attacker was killed in the retaliatory fire by the police.

Police sources said a police party of Gomal Police Station was carrying out a search operation in Garwoki area when they were attacked.

The injured policemen namely SHO Inayatullah Khan, Havaldar Shafiq Ahmed, and constables Kausar and Ameer Naveed were shifted to DHQ Hospital Tank.

AMMUNITION RECOVERED

The security forces on Friday recovered big cache of ammunition during a strike and search operation in Khwa Darra area of Lower Orakzai Agency.

During the operation four hand-grenades, four rockets, two anti-tank mines, rifles, six fuses and carry bags were recovered from beneath the ground.

The security sources said that a machine-gun and hundreds of cartridges of different bores were also recovered during the search. The action taken on intelligence information helped avert a big attempt of sabotage, the sources said.

Meanwhile, two Afghan inmates escaped from a lock-up of Landikotal police on Friday. Police said two Afghan nationals named Fayyaz and Khalid were arrested from Torkham Border for entering Pakistan without any valid documentation.

The inmates managed to succeed in their escape plan around 12:00 midnight. An investigation into the matter has been initiated while search for the escaped inmates has also been kicked off by the police.