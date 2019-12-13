Share:

LOS ANGELES - Leading US singer Taylor Swift is celebrating her 30th birthday today, December 13, 2019.

Taylor Alison Swift was born on December 13, 1989, in Reading, Pennsylvania, United States.

The singer took to Instagram to share her adorable throwback photo with the caption, “ WHO’S GONNA TELL HER SHE’S THIRTAY NOW.” The post was liked by tens of thousands of fans including her friend and singer Katy Perry within a short span of one hour.

The Lover songstress, who became interested in music at the age of nine just got featured as the Billboard’s Woman of the Decade. Recently, also the singer’s Beautiful Ghosts has been nominated for the ‘Best Original Song’ at the 77th Golden Globe Awards 2020.

Shazam sequel confirmed

LOS ANGELES (CM): ‘Shazam! 2’ has been confirmed for release. Zachary Levi is reportedly back on board to star in the superhero for a second adventure, which Warner Bros. have announced will be released on 1 April, 2022.

Confusion about ‘Shazam! 2’ was sparked earlier this week when it was originally believed the studio had used their panel at CCXP in Brazil to announce the sequel.

However, although clips from this year’s blockbuster were used in their opening reel, no official announcement was made.

Zachary previously revealed Warner Bros. were keen to get started on a sequel ‘’as soon as possible’’, partly so his young co-stars, Asher Angel, 17, and Jack Dylan Grazer, 16, didn’t grow up too quickly.

He previously said: ‘’If we don’t shoot another movie real quick, then they’re just gonna be men.

‘’There’s no point in saying ‘Shazam’ to transform, they’re already transformed! So that’s all I can tell you about the sequel, but I’m very excited to get into it, making it, and I hope you all enjoy it when we do.’’ The movie is in addition to ‘Black Adam’, in which Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will star as Shazam’s arch-nemisis, which is due to start shooting next year and is scheduled for release in December 2021.