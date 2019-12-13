Share:

Hub Balochistan is the part of China Pakistan economic corridor project and it shares border with Karachi. However, it mirrors a miserable condition. Population of more than a quarter of million is lacking several problems such as traffic, sewage and cleanliness etc. There is not any traffic plan to control the traffic flow. Around hours traffic is jammed on daily basis. Every street of Hub is full of druinage water, even one cannot walk in the streets easily. Roads and streets are broken badly that becomes the main cause of accidents. There is no developed word from many year.

It is humbly request to concerned authorities to take some serious a kind of relaxation.

SALMA GR,

Kech.