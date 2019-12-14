Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir will be featuring in his third world ranking fight in Philippines today (Saturday). According to information made available here on Friday, the fight of Usman, who is known as the Asian Boy, will take place at Manila.

He will be fighting in the super light category against Thailand’s top-ranked boxer. Both boxers were also weighted before the fight in Manila on Friday. Prior to the fight, Usman also trained in the Philippines for a week.

“I got to learn a lot by training with the Philippine world champion boxer,” he said.

Usman Wazir added that he was excited for fight and asked the whole nation to pray for his victory.

“I want to complete my hat-trick by winning the third World Ranking Fight and make my country proud.” Usman said he wanted to win the first world youth title for his beloved country.