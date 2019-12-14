Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country, including Lahore, received rainfall of varying intensities on Friday with experts predicting the wet spell to continue intermittently on Saturday (today).

Rain/thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Nagarparkar, Thatta, Dadu, Shaheed Banzirabad, Quetta, Zhob and Khuzdar. Snowfall also occurred in Malamjabba, Murree, Astore, Skardu and Bagrote.

Rains, snowfall over the hills and continuously blowing winds caused decrease in the mercury level, increasing chill in weather.

Bagrote remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 05 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Parachinar and Gupis was recorded -04C, Malamjabba, Astore and Kalam -03C, Hunza -02C, Chitral and Murree -01C.

In Lahore, overcast conditions, winds and scattered drizzle increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 11C.

People preferred to stay indoors to avoid exposure to harsh weather conditions. Excessive use of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain localities, women faced hardships in cooking meals for families.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting most upper parts of the country and likely to move northeastwards during next 24 to 36 hours.

Meteorological department has forecast rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains at isolated places in Islamabad, north Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Dense Fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

On Friday, Narowal received 53mm rain, Nagarparkar 27mm, Sialkot 25mm, Hafizabad 24mm, Kotli 23mm, Mangla and Kasur 20mm each, Lahore, Murree and Mandi Bahauddin 17mm each, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Rawalakot, Ziarat and Malmjabba 16mm each, Balakot 15mm, Garhidupatta and Muzaffarabad 13mm each, Islamabad, Astore and Rawalpindi 08mm each, Joharabad, Muslim Bagh, Kakul and Buner 07mm each, Saidu Sharif, Chakwal and Quetta 06mm each, Skardu and Zhob 05mm, Mastung and Thatta 04mm each, Dadu, Gujrat, Attock and Lower Dir 03mm each, Besham, Barkhan, Khuzdar and Bagrote 02mm each.

Snowfall (Inch): Malamjabba 11, Murree 05, Astore 03, Skardu 02, Bagrote 01.