KARACHI - In order to enhance skills, Aman Tech is organizing first of its kind Winter Vocational Camp for school going children from December 20 to January 3.

This camp will target boys and girls above 10 years of age and a number of specially designed courses will be offered in the categories of Automobile, Cooling Technologies, Electrical and Electronics, Computer Essentials, Elementary Business Skills and Cricket. There will be a key emphasis on entrepreneurship in which students will learn how to enterprise their ideas and skills.

“These courses are to empower the youth in Pakistan by harnessing their talent. They will learn what kind of skills are required to do certain kinds of jobs in daily life,” said Ali Faraz, Head of Operations – Aman Tech. “These courses will teach students to become auto savvy and they will gain knowledge of air conditioners and refrigerators.

They will also get to learn about electronic toy cars and usage of sensors and transistors.

“Similarly, they will have fundamental exposure to MS Office and learn to create, sort and record everyday tasks. Besides, the students will have group coaching and one-to-one coaching for cricket,” he said.

The courses are meant for pupils above 10 years of age and will be held in four camps. The camp 1 will be held on weekends and its dates are December 21, 22, 28 and 29.