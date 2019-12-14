Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman re-affirms support for striking teachers seeking regularisation.

Sher Zaman pointed out that 10,000 teachers around the province that passed the tests held by the University of Sindh, Iqra University and National Testing Service are waiting to be regularised.

“I don’t understand why the Sindh Government is taking so much time to regularise these teachers that have gone through necessary procedures and passed the required tests. This is an injustice to them who played by the rules set by the Sindh Government and in the end, not getting their deserved entitlement of regularisation.”

PTI Karachi Region President slated the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who is also the Education Minister for being apathetic to the legitimate demands of striking teachers and for the poor state of public education throughout the province.

“It is pitiful to see Chief Minister’s education emergency turning into a nightmare. The quality of education in government schools is pathetic, as 83 percent of students from rural Sindh failed Karachi University’s entry test. Furthermore, the results of recent NED admission test showed that no Sindh education board could achieve more than a 37 percent success rate in that test, even as the federal, Cambridge and Aga Khan boards secured more than a 70 percent pass rate.”

These teachers who passed the tests and awaiting regularization should be replacing the ill-trained teachers currently employed in government schools and we would likely see better results of students on aptitude and admission tests.

“I demand that Sindh Government immediately issue the notification to regularize these striking teachers and Chief Minister step aside as Education Minister and appoint a full-time minister for this important department.”