SHEIKHUPURA - The police arrested 23 outlaws including drug peddlers, recovered weapons and narcotics during search operations against criminals across district on Sunday. In line with directives of DPO Sheikhupura, Mubashir Maken to curb the crimes, the police teams belonging to various police stations of the district conducted search operations in respective areas. During search operations, eight drug peddlers among 23 criminals were apprehended with 36 liters local manufactured liquor, 40 bottles bear, 7.180 kilogram hashish, three Kalashnikovs, nine 30 bore pistols, a 244 bore rifle, two 12 bore pump action and thousands of bullets and rounds. The police confiscated the recovered narcotics, weapons and after registering separate cases against detainees at concerned police stations have started investigations.