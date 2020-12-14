Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 25 persons were injured, some of them very critically, in a grenade attack occurred near Filtration Plant at Ganjmandi here on Sunday, informed sources and Rescue 1122. Of the 25 persons, there are three children.

However, police claimed that 17 persons got injured in a cracker or grenade attack in a packed area of Rawalpindi.

According to details, two militants riding on a motorcycle hurled a grenade at scores of people busy in buying daily use items and used clothes from hand-push carts opposite Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi which exploded with a big bang causing injuries to 25 people including women and children. After committing an act of terrorism, the militants managed to escape. A gigantic traffic jam occurred in Raja Bazaar due to blast. The traders shut down their businesses.

A heavy contingent of police headed by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar and personnel of other law enforcement agencies also rushed to the crime scene and shifted the injured people to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and private hospitals with the help of Rescue 1122 for treatment. Locals also moved the injured persons to hospitals. Also officers and officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi along with Bomb Disposal Squad and forensic experts reached at the blast site and collected evidences besides recording the statements of eyewitnesses.

The incident of terrorism took place in limits of Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi.

“As many as 25 persons sustained injuries in a grenade attack by two miscreants riding on bike,” said Rescue 1122 spokesman. He added four victims were provided necessary treatment on the spot by the rescuers while 21 others rushed to hospitals.

“Some 17 persons injured in a blast in Ganjmandi area,” said city police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas. He said the police and other LEAs are ascertaining the nature of blast. “It was suggested during preliminary investigation that it was a cracker or grenade attack,” he said.

Bomb Disposal Squad and other LEAs are on the scene and collecting evidences, he said adding that the possibility of terrorism could not be ruled out.

A senior officer of an intelligence agency told The Nation that it was a grenade attack that left several people injured. “A small ditch measuring 4 inches also developed on road after the blast,” he said. He said police and other LEAs are making efforts to arrest the culprits involved in the terrorism act.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ajmer also paid a visit to blast site and got briefing from subordinates. On the other hand, a situation of emergency was announced in DHQ and other nearby hospitals following the arrival of blast victims. “We have received 17 blast victims and are trying hard to save their lives,” said a doctor at DHQ. Condition of some victims is very serious, he said.

Those who sustained injuries in grenade attack have been identified as Mir Khan (35), Wajid (35), Munir (40), Humaira (18), Zeeshan (20), Akash (13), Shohaib Akram (17), Karamat (60), Zahir Ul Haq (35), Ria (22), Younas (37), Atique (21), Yasmin (48), Jalal (22), Gulfraz (20), Khaira Gull (19), Shakil (21), Musa (3), Shinaya (4), Hifza (6), and Abdul Qadir (33), according to Rescue 1122 spokesman. He said Haider (22), Navid (24), Abdul Wahid (32), and Arshad (33) received minor injuries and were sent home after treatment. CPO and RPO also visited the hospitals and enquired about the health of injured persons of Ganjmandi blast.

A massive search operation was also being launched in Ganjmandi and its suburbs by police and personnel of other LEAs to arrest the suspected terrorists and other outlaws.

CTD Rawalpindi has registered a case against unidentified terrorists and started investigation, according to sources.