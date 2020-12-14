Share:

KARACHI - Over 9,500 candidates participated in an entrance test conducted by the University of Karachi for the bachelor’s programme amid strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

As many as 30 examination centres had been set up in different departments of Karachi University for the entrance test, said a spokesperson of the KU on Sunday.

Use of face masks and sanitisers had been ensured at all the examination centres.

All candidates were only being allowed to sit in the examination room after checking their body temperature with a thermal gun.

The shuttle service was being operated for the convenience of the candidates appearing for the entrance test. Availability of buses at all entrances was being ensured to facilitate the candidates.

The KU has also established a helpline to guide students and parents, besides, security guards have been deployed around all faculties.

KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, along with officials concerned and teachers visited the examination centres.

Prof Dr Iraqi expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of entrance test under COVID-19 SOPs.

‘KU’s question paper consists of serious errors’

The University of Karachi made serious errors in the entrance test for the Bachelor’s programme held in the varsity on Sunday.

According to the exam paper, question number 20 was followed by 41, while the answer sheet had the option of 21 after 20 leaving the candidates confused.

It is pertinent to mention here that in KU’s entrance test, the varsity provides an answer sheet, where all the options are given, and a question paper. Both follow the same serial number.

Speaking to media, the candidates said that they were not able to answer the questions correctly as they were left puzzled due to this error.

“Also, the invigilators could not guide us properly,” they claimed.

According to the Karachi University administration, this is a typing error that will be addressed during the checking.

According to a press release issued by Karachi University, the students will be able to check their test results on the university’s official website—www.uokadmission.edu.pk— on Monday , December (today) 14, 2020 at 7:00pm.