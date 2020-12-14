Share:

Islamabad-Aabpara police officials have arrested four active members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city. SP (City Zone) Omer Khan constituted police team under supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan to ensure arrest of criminals. This team including SHO Aabpara police station Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza and ASI Gul Khan along with others successfully arrested four members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Muhammad Shahzad, Abdul Manan, Bilal Hussain and Hasnain Raza, while police recovered weapons along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoity and snatching valuables at gunpoint from various areas of city zone. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, women police team apprehended a lady Mazloma Bibi and recovered 1520 grams heroine from her. Industrial Area police arrested two accused Sher Afzal and Umer Ali and recovered 118 gram hashish and iron punch from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Danish Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Noon police arrested two accused Ikram Ullah and Ghulam Ali, while police team also arrested a lady Shahida Bibi and recovered 1200 gram hashish from her. Khanna police arrested accused Aqib Ashraf and recovered on 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police team apprehended three accused Adnan, Muhammad Iqbal and Zahid and recovered 255 gram hashih, two wine bottles and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.