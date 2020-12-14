Share:

KARACHI - Sindh energy minister, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has said that Sindh government will pay Rs100,000 per annum upto 30 years as compensation to the affected families of Gorano Dam site of Islamkot near Thar power project.

Imtiaz Shaikh chaired an important meeting in this regard, said a statement on Sunday.

On this occasion Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that services for the betterment and prosperity of the people is the top most priority of his party and leadership, and the payments of the compensation to the effected families of Gorano Dam Site is also an example of it.

The meeting was attended by MNA Mahesh Malani, MPA Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani, secretary energy Sindh Tariq Ali Shah, DG Sindh coal authority Aijaz Shah, DC Thar Muhammad Nawaz Soho, CEO Engro Abul Fazal Rizvi, MD Thar foundation Naseer Memon and other officers of Sindh government.