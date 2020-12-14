Share:

Newly appointed Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has assumed the charge today (Monday).

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, former Minister for Railways, and Azam Khan Swati arrived at the Ministry of Railways.

On the occasion, both the federal ministers expressed best wishes to each other for their new responsibilities. Azam Swati lauded Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for his outstanding performance as Railways Minister in last two years.

Pakistan Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani briefed Azam Khan Swati about functioning of the organization.

Speaking on the occasion, the Railways minister pledged to ensure safety and provide best service to the passengers.