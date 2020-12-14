Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has released Rs 56 million fund for the restoration and addition of new features in the portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the Expressway. Funds have been released to improve the portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah installed on the Expressway. A sheet of 2 mm iron 50 feet in length and 59 feet in width will be used for the portrait. The features of the Rohtas fort are added in the writing Unity, Faith, Discipline in the portrait. A perimeter wall will also be built to ensure the safety of the portrait. CDA has released a fund of Rs 56 million for the restoration of Quaid’s portrait. Quaid’s portrait was badly damaged by the harsh weather this year. Initially the portrait was re-erected on temporary basis. Now, the funds have been released for the restoration of the portrait for the permanent basis, said the officials on Sunday.