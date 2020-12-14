Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the development work of F-block of journalist colony on Monday and announced to solve the problems of the media community on a priority basis.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said the citizens of Lahore demonstrated a socially responsible behaviour on Sunday by remaining aloof from the meeting. I thank the Lahoreiites as they did not become part of illegal activity of the opposition which was not only unlawful and irresponsible but illogical in the backdrop of prevailing corona situation, he emphasised. Holding a public meeting is totally illogical as the death rate is increasing due to corona. The CM announced to complete the development work in his supervision adding that he will visit again to review the completed tasks. The journalist colony's problems will be solved on a priority basis as it is my home as well, he said. SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan has been deputed to solve the problems of the journalist colony and she will present a report after taking concrete steps in this regard, the CM said and announced to start phase-II of the journalist colony.

PM Imran Khan has announced to give sehat insaf cards to every citizen and universal health coverage program is going to be started in the province, added Usman Buzdar. The half of the population will be provided health coverage this year and every citizen will enjoy this facility in Punjab by 2021, he stated. Pakistan will be among the few countries enjoying health coverage for all the citizens. Speedy development is being made on the mega-development package announced for Lahore. Meanwhile, a separate development package is chalked out for every district, he added. The government did not believe in lip-service as it initiated genuine projects for the composite development of the province to provide facilities to every citizen, he further said. LPC president Arshad Ansari thanked the CM for taking personal interest for solve the problems of the journalists adding that incumbent government is pro-journalist which has retrieved land from illegal occupants after 14 years. Secretary Information briefed the CM about the development work.

SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Commissioner Lahore, DG LDA, LPC secretary Babar Dogar and a large number of journalists attended the ceremony.

CM PRAYS FOR EARLY RECOVERY OF MAULANA TARIQ JAMIL

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has prayed for early recovery of famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant good health to Maulana Tariq Jamil.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF HELI PILOT’S MOTHER

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the mother of Col. (R) Safdar Hussain Tiwana, helicopter pilot of the Punjab government. He offered Fateh for the departed soul and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity. Chief Pilot Col (R) Shafiq was also present.