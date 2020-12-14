Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar, while regretting opposition’s negative politics on Sunday, said that the nation had rejected their anti-state narrative since they wanted to create chaos in the country.

In a statement, the chief minister said that unfortunately 11 opposition parties gathered on the platform of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had also become the cause of rapid spread of the coronavirus.

“At a time when increasing number of coronavirus patients are landing at hospitals and the death toll is rising, the opposition is only worried about the accomplishment of its nefarious designs,” he said.

The Punjab CM said that opposition parties’ rallies had no agenda but to get the files of their corruption cases closed.

The chief minister told the PDM leaders that they should keep this thing in their minds that their rallies and public meetings could increase the ratio of coronavirus. However, at the same time, he reminded them that their desire to get NRO from the government could not be fulfilled. “The law will take its course against the lawbreakers,” he warned.

Usman Buzdar wondered as how those who had looted the national exchequer mercilessly were now holding their events at national monuments such as Minar-e-Pakistan. “The gathering of looters and plunderers at Manto Park has no significance,” he said, and added, “The opposition should now realise that people have discarded them.”

He was of the view that neither the opposition parties had any political vision not they cared about people.

The Punjab CM said that PDM would always be remembered for its “Corruption Bachaoo or Corona Philaoo” agenda. “People are completely aware what the opposition parties are up to. Therefore, their every event turns out to be flop. Defeat was, and will always be the destiny of the PDM,” he concluded.

CM takes notice of blast in Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of the blast near Thana Ganj Mandi in Rawalpindi on Sunday, has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi and directed him to investigate the incident.

Buzdar said that those responsible for the incident should be nabbed at the earliest and brought to justice. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.