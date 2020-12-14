Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of a blast near Thana Ganj Mandi Rawalpindi, has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi and ordered for investigating the incident.Usman Buzdar said that those responsible for the incident should be identified at the earliest and brought to book. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

PDM parties have no interest in common man’s welfare: minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi Sunday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the so-called alliance of 11 opposition parties, had nothing to do with problems and welfare of a common man. In a statement issued here, he said that today’s public gathering of the PDM in provincial capital, would badly fail.

He said that people had rejected the narrative of PDM, which was against the national institutions.

The minister said that the government was not afraid of the PDM public gatherings, but the second wave of COVID-19 was very severe and people must follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay safe from the virus.

People were well aware of the opposition parties’ gimmick regarding resignations, he added.

Gardezi said that the opposition parties were seeing visible majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in coming Senate elections.

He said that opposition should wait for 2023 elections and must not waste time of people.