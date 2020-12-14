Share:

LAHORE-Another 31 patients lost their lives to COVID-19 while 686 new cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the total number of coronavirus cases reached 127,212 and death toll to 3,351 in the province while the recoveries were 114,910.

The P&SHD confirmed that 338 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 46 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Chakwal, 15 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,

7 in Sialkot, 7 in Gujrat, 24 in Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 15 in Jhang, 13 in Multan, 9 in Vehari, 5 in Khanewal, 5 in Lodhran, 12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Chiniot, 43 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 41 in Jhang, 10 in Bhakkar, 54 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 30 in Rahimyar Khan, 9 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Sahiwal, 3 in Okara, 10 in Rajanpur and 5 in Pakpattan districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 2,179,263 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been provided in 242 hospitals across the province, where 8,762 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients in which 3,280 beds were equipped with oxygen facility. As many as 89 ventilators in Lahore, 4 in Faisalabad, 22 in Rawalpindi and 39 in Multan were being used for coronavirus cases, whereas, 503 ventilators were vacant.

So far, 2,778 healthcare workers were infected with coronavirus during their duties.

PDM wants hike in

corona cases: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a pack of 11 parties which wants increase in corona cases.

In a statement, she said the unnatural alliance was using cheap tactics for protecting the wealth collected by them through money-laundering.

She said the opposition was a group of fools as they were not realising the alarming situation of COVID-19, she added.

The fake princess of Jati Umra and her maids were creating hue and cry, she added.