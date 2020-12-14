Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has once again proposed an increase of Rs0.5712 per unit, under fuel price adjustment, for the month of October 2020 for Ex-WAPDA Discos.

The petition for tariff increase for October 2020 has been filed by CPPA on behalf of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos). The CPPA in its petition said, it had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs3.7579 per unit in October while the actual fuel cost turned out to be higher. Hence, it should be allowed to charge Rs0.5712 per unit additional cost from consumers next month.

It is worth to mention here that for September also the CPPA had requested an increase of Rs1.3697 per unit under fuel price adjustment.

According to the data provided to NEPRA by CPPA, the energy generation in October 2020 was recorded at 10242.98 GWh. The total cost of energy generated amounted to Rs42.191 billion. The total electricity sold to Discos was 9972.12 GWh for Rs43.171 billion. The total transmission losses during October were to 2.64 percent. The petitioner also sought Rs1.458 billion or Rs0.1423 per unit for previous adjustments.

As per the data submitted by the CPPA the share of hydropower generation was decreased from 37.18 per cent or 4871.96 GWh in September to 3174.15 Gwh or 30.99 percent during October. The share of coal-based power plants in the energy mix increased from 17.42 percent in September to 18.70 percent. The cost of the coal-based electricity was Rs6.4738 per unit in October which was higher than Rs6.0262 per unit during the previous month. In September 6.60 Gwh expensive electricity from High Speed Diesel was generated at Rs19.8361 per unit. From furnace oil 154.47 Gwh or 1.51 percent electricity was generated at the cost of Rs12.1712 per unit.

As per data 1145.33 Gwh or 11.18 percent electricity was generated on gas at the cost of Rs6.7010 per unit. In October 2851.04 Gwh or 27.83 percent RLNG-based electricity was generated. Nuclear also contributed 714.56 Gwh or 6.98 percent electricity to the system at the cost of 1.0161 per unit.

The electricity imported from Iran contributed 0.40 percent or 40.56 Gwh at the cost of Rs10.0161 per unit. Mixed energy contributed 0.23 per cent or 23.82 Gwh at the cost of Rs6.8712 per unit. Solar contributed 0.59 percent and wind 1.31 percent electricity to the national grid. Baggasse contributed 0.22 percent or 22.12 Gwh to the system at Rs6.0064 per unit.

On the CPPA petition for October fuel price adjustment, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will conduct public hearing on December 17, 2020.