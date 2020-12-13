Share:

A prime example of why border fencing is integral for the security of the nation is the attack on train tracks along the Pakistan-Iran border. Decimating the tracks entirely, the train that carried goods and linked Quetta to Zahedan has been rendered absolutely useless for now. While fortunately no one was injured in the powerful explosion, the incident should serve as a lesson on border and trade security and how it can be improved.

This should be a great cause of concern for our government considering the potential for violence can increase exponentially without the presence of a material and guarded barrier between two countries. To this date, authorities are still undergoing projects that aim at ensuring that all shared borders are properly fenced but with little success. As such, it is imperative that appropriate effort and resources be allocated to such schemes to prevent any similar occurrences.

Another aspect to worry about is the disruption in trade that is caused by such acts of destruction. Reconstruction of this route is surely bound to take some time. Meanwhile, no backup routes have been laid down by authorities, resulting in a serious lag in trade. Not only is this going to impact the economy but it will also cause the proliferation of illegal trade—a phenomenon already experienced through the lack of border fencing. Our focus now should be to corroborate with Tehran and explore the possibilities of laying down more railway tracks and strengthening border security to ensure that such ramifications can be avoided as best as possible.