LAHORE-Team Descon won the 4th Premier Super League title after routing Netsol by 33 runs in the final played here at LCCA cricket ground.

Descon, batting first, scored 125-9 in 18 overs. In the first 7 overs, Netsol bowled seven Descon players but Qadir Khan and Syed Mujahid Ali’s brilliant partnership took the team’s score to 125. Qadir was dismissed for 52 and Syed Mujahid made unbeaten 44. M Faisal grabbed five wickets. In reply, Netsol could score 92 runs in the allotted overs. Shahzad Rafi scored 27 while Hamid Raza claimed four wickets and Rana Tahir three. Qadir was named player of the final.

At the prize distribution ceremony, Abbas Ali of team Unifoam was handed the best batsman and player of the tournament, Hamad Aziz of UCS best bowler, Hafiz Sajid of team Honda best all-rounder and Umar Iqbal of Abacus best wicketkeeper, Team Zephyr best emerging team and ICI Pakistan best disciplined team. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Premier Super League Faheem Mukhtar Butt said: “I want to congratulate team Descon on the victory. The second edition of the Corporate Challenge Cup is going to be held from next week.”