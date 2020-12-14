Share:

KARACHI - Federal minister for maritime affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that despite so many problems and challenges we are moving towards revival economically and things are moving in the right direction.

He was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of Park in the Overseas Banglows at Gulistan-e-Johar block-14 on Sunday.

He said that the economy of the country is moving in the right direction as the textile sector in Faisalabad is facing a shortage of labour due to excessive orders.

Wherever Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is visiting in the country, the Premier is being told by the industrialists that they are running at the maximum production.

Speaking about his visit to a hospital at Landhi, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi highly appreciating the efforts of the management of the hospital at Koohi Goth Landhi, said that they are doing miraculous work for the extending medical treatment to the women of poor sections of the society. Allah Almighty tests those he loves the most and we can also study the lives of messengers of Allah, who faced hardships in their lives, he added.

Speaking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the sole objective of the movement is to hide corruption and escape from accountability and their main leadership is not in the forefront.

They are holding public meetings but their own main leaders are not participating in their meetings, he added.

To a question, he said that if the sacked employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills are given jobs in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The KPT would suffer losses because the organisations are destroyed due to political appointments.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that we have to make the organisations profitable through the process of restructuring.