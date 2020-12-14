Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administration and Sindh food department on Sunday set up fair price flour mobile stalls in various parts of Hyderabad city and Latifabad to provide flour on subsidise rates. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the district food controller Niaz Hussain Arejo in coordination with flour mills association set up fair price stalls in different areas including Hali Road, Tando Haider, Labour Colony, Board Office in Latifabad to provide wheat flour to the people on reasonable prices as fixed by the government. The 10-kilogram bag of wheat flour is available at the rate of Rs418 for general public as fixed by district administration at the mobile stalls set up by the food department authorities. The district food authorities also appealed the general public to avail the facility to purchase wheat flour at reasonable rates.