| Fazl warns of disastrous situation for the nation if stopped from reaching federal capital | Bilawal believes a true democratic regime is going to be established very soon | Maryam claims Imran himself seeking NRO from Nawaz

LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced the long-march towards Islamabad either by the end of January 2021 or start of February while holding resignations from the parliament in their hands.

While addressing PDM rally at Greater Iqbal Park, he said that PDM leadership was not ready to trust such a parliament which was a product of rigging and snatching of people’s votes, adding that “we will return the sacred trust of people’s vote to them.”

Eleven parties alliance arranged the show as the last event of struggle against the present government in the first phase. Though it was a modest gathering as compared to power shows of the ruling PTI in 2011 and afterwards and that of late Benazir Bhutto in 1986 at the same venue, PDM termed it as historic and a clear verdict against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Highly charged participants waving party flags continued chanting slogans against the present government and in the favor of PML-N leadership. “We are out to ensure that parliament belongs to people, democracy belongs to people and ruling belongs to people,” Fazl said, adding, this system of rigging will not last long.

He warned that he feared of anarchy and a direct clash between the masses and establishment in future if this unjust and illegal government was given further backing. “People’s sounds of their votes having been stolen and the unlawful government given full backing are getting deeper, and their anger growing larger, which is evident from the massive public response given to PDM meetings across the country.” He said, “I warn the establishment to leave the path of masses towards ruling the country through their representatives and correct their attitude. They must let the people reach Islamabad, otherwise I fear people could come face to face with the establishment and such a situation will be anarchy and disastrous for the whole country and the nation.”

Talking about Kashmir, he said for 73 years India never dared to annex Kashmir but only after Imran government came, Modi did it easily without any resistance. He said there were two reasons that allowed Modi government to occupy Kashmir without firing a single bullet.

One, Imran government weakened the country so much that it had lost the capability to resist against India. Two, he said, Imran sold out Kashmir to India and now shedding crocodile tears to hoodwink the masses. He recalled that Imran had been floating the formula of Kashmir’s division in three parts before 2018 elections, and he had also prayed for the success of Modi in elections only which could ensure solution of Kashmir issue. He lamented that giving legal status to Indian occupation of Kashmir by making Gilgit Baltistan a province was even more dangerous since it would make Pakistan lose its ground on UN resolutions.

He expressed sorrow that Islamabad failed in giving Kashmiris their freedom, their rights, honour and kept doing politics in the name of Kashmiri martyrs blood, and honor of Kashmiri women, but failed to do anything practical to liberate them from Indian occupation.

He noted that State Bank of Pakistan had warned that for the first time in history the country’s growth rate slid below zero. “People are dying of hunger, youth are given false dreams and all institutions are bankrupt.

It has become impossible to run the country under present state of affairs and our future is doomed. Three million government employees have been fired from jobs. But despite all that, an incompetent and illegal government is being kept in power by using force,” he said.

He expressed concerns that people in every sphere of life were worried and depressed including peasants, teachers, doctors, lawyers, youth, workers, students, women and businessmen. He said no angels would come down to rid the people of their plight and they must have to come forward to ensure their rights, free the government from this corrupt coterie.

Fazl said PDM’s campaign had outlined its objectives in its first summit meeting, which included protecting constitution’s Islamic, democratic, parliamentary and federating character. Ensuring parliament’s supremacy and protecting it from becoming hostage by anyone. Judiciary should be made independent and reforms should be made for ensuring free and fair polls. Protection of basic Human Rights and democratic rights, autonomy of provinces under 18th Amendment should be protected and an effective system of local government be enforced.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PTI government has gifted people with inflation, unemployment and poverty. The regime of “selected puppet”, he said, was set to be over and a true democratic was going to be established very soon. Ruling out rumours of differences among the constituent parties of the PDM, the PPP chairman said they were all united to long march on Islamabad to send the incumbent government packing. He also ruled out possibility of dialogue between the PDM and the government, saying only people of the country will decide the future course of the country. “Stop trying to contact us through phone calls. We aren’t going to hold dialogue with you. We are stand united to send this government home and establish a true democracy.”

He also narrated what he described the sacrifices of his mother and grandfather for the people of Pakistan, saying his party would not slip an inch from the PPP’s democratic narrative. Calling the PTI government as a puppet of the establishment, he said it happened first time in history of Pakistan that current opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and former opposition leader Khursheed Shah were in prison. Shouting slogans “free Shehbaz Sharif, free Khursheed Shah” he said the PTI proved itself a fake and incapable party.

He said the movement to establish a true democratic system through the platform of the PDM will never end until the achievement of its logical goal.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the man who kept saying for three years that he will not give NRO to opposition is now himself seeking the same NRO from Nawaz Sharif. She also raised questions about PM Imran’s offer for dialogue through the Parliament as she asked that who is running the affairs of the House. He will have to go because he has ruined the economy, said Maryam Nawaz while adding that Imran Khan had lied to the people of Pakistan. He also called the Prime Minister as ‘Tabedar Khan’ (the obedient man).

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also thanked Lahore’s residents for attending the public meeting in overwhelming numbers. Without naming the prime minister, Maryam said that someone had challenged PDM to gather enough people to fill up Minar-i-Pakistan’s ground, adding that today participants of the public meeting had filled up adjoining streets as well. She also welcomed the leaders who came from other provinces especially by naming PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“Lahore welcomes all the provinces like real brother; not as elder brother because we all are equal,” she said. She also urged the people to wear masks because she said that she had value and care for life of people but said that it was important to attend public meetings because Covid-18 was more lethal than Covid-19. She also expressed grief over the death of seven patients in Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital due to shortage in oxygen supply and questioned the PTI government’s performance in the health sector.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were already in the city. Other PDM leaders arrived in Lahore earlier in the day to participate in the rally dubbed as historic by the host PML-N.

Maryam Nawaz hosted a lunch at party leader Ayaz Sadiq’s residence which was attended by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party (ANP) central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain and others.

After consultative meeting, the leaders left for Minar-i-Pakistan, the venue of the rally.

This was the first time in the recent history of the country that the PML-N held a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, the first rally at this venue for Maryam and Bilawal. Late Benazir Bhutto held a historic public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan in 1986.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters while leaving her Jati Umra residence, Maryam said that the public would now bring down the roof over the present regime.

“I want to give a message to the entire Lahore that I am fully aware of your difficulties. People have not come out on the PDM’s call; instead, it is the PDM that has come out on the people’s call. The time has come to give the final push to the selected government,” she said.

“The government is going and the era of Nawaz Sharif’s services is coming,” she said. In a tweet, she also advised the attendees to wear a mask for own safety and that of dear ones, at all times, before, during and after the rally.

Earlier, Fazl met party leaders including Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi and Qamaruddin Soomro at a hotel. “Today’s rally will break all previous records,” he claimed.

Talking to media before start of public meeting at the venue, Kh Saad Rafiq said, “We want to end interference in democracies. We want the supremacy of the Constitution and the law. Constant interference puts Pakistan back by 20 years. When more than 150 resignations are received, how will they hold by-election.”