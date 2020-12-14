Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will discuss its 11-point agenda including the appointment of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) in its next meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow. According to the copy of the agenda, the cabinet will discuss presentation by the Attorney General, presentation on finances provided to the provinces by the federal government and details of resources generated by the provinces, presentation on status of Ehsaas Khalafat payments and the Ehsaas National Socio Economic Survey and utilization of the Prime Minister's Covid Relief Fund. The cabinet will also discuss a report of the committee on Utilization of the Metropolitan Club Building F-9 Park, Islamabad, appointment of the Chief Executive Officer, IGNITE, under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, appointment of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), appointment or Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), appointment of members of Board of Directors of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), reconstitution of the Board of Trustees of the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution, appointment of the Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) in Pakistan Missions Abroad, advertisement for the posts of CEOs of Distribution Companies (DESCOs) and any other item with permission of the Prime Minister.