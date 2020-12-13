Share:

It is a plan to counter the pandemic like no other. Thirteen areas in Lahore are in lockdown—this means people are encouraged not to go out unless it is absolutely necessary and restaurants and eateries are forbidden from hosting indoor dining—overall, there should be a general lull in the streets as the government locks down major parts of the city in order to counter the virus. The only glaring contradiction of this plan, however, is that the city is going to be the site of a massive political rally, which will no doubt attract hundreds of thousands of people, with no social distancing and probably not wearing masks either.

The December 13 rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore, has been planned by the opposition as an all-important rally, where party workers are being encouraged to go on the streets to “give the government sleepless nights”. What is being overlooked by the opposition that such a potentially massive rally, in the midst of a worsening second wave of the pandemic, is bound to give healthcare workers and patients of the virus sleepless nights too. There has been a constant increase in the positivity percentage of COVID-19 for the last two weeks in the city, with Punjab seeing the highest number of deaths in the last twenty-four hours, with the largest number of ventilators occupied in Multan, Islamabad and Lahore.

The government’s policy of smart lockdowns is also based partly on citizens taking the pandemic seriously. With the opposition holding large rallies, this makes the task more difficult—individuals are bound to question why they should be cautious when there are huge political gatherings occurring across the country. To counter the effect of the protests, the government needs to be much cautious—it must restrict any gatherings or events it itself is holding to stand out in contrast with the opposition. It also needs to be imposing more smart lockdowns in the city before the second wave diminishes.