Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the government was committed for promotion of tourism and conservation of natural environment in tourist destinations of the province.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said developing tourism as industry is being focused to create job opportunities for people of province.

Mahmood Khan said government has launched Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism in collaboration with Tourism Department, World Bank and a multinational organization to keep tourist resorts clean and restore their natural beauty.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of the tourism department and hoped that all the partner organizations will give their best to achieve the targets.