Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said that government had launched a comprehensive development strategy to serve the people with missionary spirit to redress their grievances.

Addressing to the central working committee meeting of the Muslim-League (N) on video link here, he said the government had served the masses during his four year tenure with commitment and dedication and solved the problems of the people at their door steps.

He said the government had opened a new door of economic stability and completed mega developmental projects for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.