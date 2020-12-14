Share:

Islamabad - The government and the representatives of Mangoes growers/exporters have agreed to establish cold storages on airports and shipping ports in the country. Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood held a consultative session with the growers, farmers and exporters of Mangoes here on Sunday and discuss various steps for the increase of Mangoes export. In a tweet , Abdul Razak Dawood said that the consultative sessions were fruitful. He said in the meeting it was agreed to explore establishing cold storage areas on airports and shipping ports. The Adviser said it was also agreed to establish a Mango Development Council under the forthcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework. It is worth to mention here that in 2019, Pakistan had produced 1.8 million tonnes of mangos, of which 130,000 tonnes were exported. Although in 2020 the country mangoes production was decreased however the mango export surpassed the export of the previous year. In another tweet Advisor on Commerce and Investment further said that “Met the Fan Manufacturers on Thursday and discussed ways to improve the competiveness of the fan industry. They agreed that acquiring the requisite certifications was necessary to enter the high-end markets,”. “I requested the fan manufacturers to recommend professional experts for the “Fan Export Council”, which is being considered in the forthcoming STPF,” he said.