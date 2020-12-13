Share:

LAHORE-Young Hussain Hamid lifted the trophy in the 1st Air Sial Golf Trophy 2020, which took place here at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Sunday.

Hussain compiled a total of 41 aggregate points in this stable ford format based event where a birdie fetches three points, a par realizes two points and a bogie brings only one point. All in all, Hussain had three birdies, 12 regulation pars and three bogies. Abdullah Sharif almost became a star of the event by compiling 41 aggregate points, ending up level with the winner Hussain, but as per rules of the championship, Hussain earned more points on the back nine and hence attained the top position. Third slot was earned by Muhammad Abid with a tally of 38 points.

In the amateur category for players in the handicap category 14-18, Hassan Naseem ended the 18 holes with a total tally of 40 stable ford points. Khalid Chaudhry lost to Hassan on count back while Azhar Iqbal had 39 points. Their effort certainly was noteworthy and they can be graded as champions of the future. At the conclusion of the event, the prizes were awarded to the players by Fazal Jilani, Chairman Air Sial along with Shahid Abbas, Kaiser Baryar, Senior Vice Chairman, Omer Mir, Vice Chairman, CEO Mian Amin Ahsan and Ahmed Iqbal, General Manager, Royal Palm.