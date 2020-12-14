Share:

BAHAWALPUR - IG Punjab Inam Ghani has issued order to give more powers to Additional IG South Punjab Captain Zafar Iqbal. The Standing Order also provides full details of the powers relating to operational, investigative, administrative and financial matters. Up to grade 18, transfers of executives and other staff including SPs, DSPs and inspectors will be authorized for posting. This includes overseeing all matters relating to the investigation and approving changes to the investigation for the third time.

The ACRs of Regional Police Officers, DIGs and SSPs will be written in their direct command while approving pension cases of executive and ministerial staff up to grade 17. Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Additional IG South Punjab is being empowered and strengthened to provide possible relief to the citizens of South Punjab and solve problems at their doorstep through effective policing under the vision of Punjab government. By managing administrative, financial and operational matters in a better way, not only strengthen the police setup but also provide real relief to the people under smart and community policing.

The Standing Order further states that the duties and powers of the Additional IG South Punjab include full details of operational, investigation, administrative and financial matters so that he can discharge his duties without any pressure and with complete independence. According to the standing order, Additional IG South Punjab will maintain public order in the districts of Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan region, crime prevention, public safety, police operations, investigation, traffic, police. Supervise the duties listed in Articles 3 and 4 of the Police Order 2002, among other duties.

According to the standing order, Additional IG South Punjab will exercise the powers of the controlling officer of the new Functional Head “LQ-South Punjab” starting from July 1, 2021 for three Police Regions and 11 Districts of South Punjab. SUPERINTENDENCE “Under the Functional Head, he is also incharge of financial affairs. He will oversee all financial affairs of police regions, districts and other offices. He will approve pension cases of executive and ministerial staff up to grade 17. In one case up to Rs 500,000. Approve Medical Expenditure Bills and TADA Bills. Provide assistance to CTD and other provincial agencies in operations, inquiries and investigative matters and keep IG Punjab informed. Monitoring of all development schemes, on them. Review progress and plan new projects and programs for the future. Prepare budgets on demand for funds from RPOs and DPOs. Oversee logistics, financial and human resources and their optimal utilization.

The Standing Order further directed that Additional IG South Punjab would conduct timely formal and informal inspections for checking the instructions issued in police stations, police lines, offices and other police offices. With regard to the welfare and training matters of the force. oversee ongoing programs,oversee the Public Complaints Management System for timely redressal of public grievances. Ensure implementation of instructions, policies and SOPs issued by the Central Police Office. The police department will keep the DSP or other senior officers informed about the performance, integrity and quality of public service delivery.