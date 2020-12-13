Share:

The predictions made about growth in the automobile industry earlier this year have come true, as the 48 percent increase in sales of the local car manufacturers compared to last year shows. Two factors explain this rise. First, the overall improvement in the macroeconomic indicators and low-interest rates are enabling people to afford private cars. Second, the increase is also a possible result of the stagnancy in the market during the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic when Pakistan brought down its economy to almost a complete halt.

While the local manufacturers enjoy good protection against the foreign competition through tariff and non-tariff barriers, the recent increase in sales is a let-up for the industry which has often looked to be exploitative for the consumers. The aim behind the protection was to enable the industry to achieve the desired level of indigenisation. However, the industry could not achieve the set target and indulged in short term objectives of maximisation of profit. Today, the prices of vehicles in Pakistan are now roughly the same as their international market rates. But our automobile sector is dull and uncompetitive. There is evidence of a lack of innovation in terms of changes in models, quick availability, fuel efficiency, increase in user efficiency and cost-cutting.

It is up to the government to correct the wrong practices of the manufacturers and protect the interests of the customers. The state must direct the carmakers to either lower their prices or provide better products. Clearly, the protection regime that the government had erected for making our automobile sector competitive has not achieved what we wanted. It is about time for the government to open the local market for not only more local competitors but also start negotiating with foreign carmakers to increase the competition among the manufacturers and protect the consumers from the exploitative practices of the select few.