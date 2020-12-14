Share:

Lahore-Infinix has come out as the leading smartphone brand for Pakistan according to a recent study conducted by IDC which is a premier global market intelligence firm. Despite being a young brand as compared to the global tech giants like Oppo, Samsung and Vivo, Infinix with its unique and localized product offerings have managed to grab an average of 22.93 per cent of the brand share in Pakistan smartphone industry for the year 2020. According to the IDC’s “ Handsets Summary Pakistan Q3 2020”, the graph showcases empirical evidence of the soaring growth Infinix achieved despite the market dynamics being shifted due to a global pandemic like COVID-19 that had altered the purchase behaviour of the consumers by a mile. Infinix witnessed a soaring high inclination towards online purchases, consumers preferred more contactless based shopping to avoid the virus. Infinix is the leading online brand, leveraged this competitive edge over other brands and managed to gain a 30.4 per cent market share. Time and again Infinix showed that they vividly understand market dynamics, consumer behaviour & like to focus more on R&D to have a deeper understanding of what the consumer wants. Infinix has been facilitating its customers with the best of the processors, superb cameras, latest android versions, pertinent display, super-fast charging and other countless features. The curation of Infinix’s state-of-the-art technology has proved itself to be a perfect fit to cater to all the needs of Generation Y and Generation Z.